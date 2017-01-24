Lista de nominados a los Oscar 2017

Los Oscar 2017, con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel, ya tienen su lista de nominados.

La gran noche del cine buscará premiar a lo mejor de la pantalla grande y como siempre, dejarán muchas polémicas.

A continuación, la lista de nominados:

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdman

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

MEJOR ACTOR

Cassey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MÚSICA

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) – La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling – Trolls

City of Stars – La La Land

The Empty Chair – Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go – Moana

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MEJOR GUIÓN

Hell or High Water

La La land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Moonlight

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Moana

My Life as Zucchini

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider

Pearl

Piper

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis

Naomi Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Isabelle Hupper (Elle)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Fioster Jenkins)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Dennis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonerhgan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

