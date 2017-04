La última conversación de una madre y su hijo a punto de morir de cáncer: “Me iré al cielo y jugaré hasta que llegues”

Two months. Two months since I’ve held you in my arms, heard how much you loved me, kissed those sweetie “pie” lips. Two months since we’ve snuggled. Two months of pure absolute Hell.

I’ve wanted for a long time to write a little about Nolan’s last days. His last few days shined with how amazing my son is. How beautiful he is. How he was made of nothing but pure love. This may be long, but bear with me, it’s agony unlike any other.

When I brought Nolan to the hospital for t…