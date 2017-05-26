No renuncia a la “comida chatarra” y es una de las chicas fitness más espectaculares

Conoce a Anna Victoria, la “Chica Instagram” de la semana en FOX Fit.
Si no te asociaste a un gimnasio, no te preocupes. Podés seguir a Anna Victoria y aprender sus rutinas, que se pueden llevar a cabo en cualquier salón de tu hogar.
Su método de las doce semanas la convirtió en celebridad del fitness. ¿Una particularidad de esta belleza? No renuncia la comida chatarra.
Victoria busca que el fitness y el placer sean uno.
Lucila Vit, nuestra cada vez más sexy profesora de fitness, la sigue en Instagram. ¡Seguila vos!
Do these at the end of your next Legs + Glutes workout (tomorrow for you FBG girls!) and feel the ???? Tag a friend to do them with you! ?? Fire Hydrant + Pause ?? Fire Hydrant + Kick ?? Rotating Fire Hydrant Do 15 reps each (on each side) x 3 rounds! #fitbodyguide #fbggirls Workout with us! ?? www.annavictoria.com/guides
There have been a lot of questions about my transformation/body after sharing my last post of Luca and I, and most of you know I’m very open ?? I wanted to reply to all your questions when I got time, but then it seems there came a flood of people being less than nice and more critical than curious, so I simply stopped reading the comments. I put myself in the public eye and I know this is a part of it, but at some point it’s just pointless to entertain negativity and I’d rather focus my efforts on YOU guys. All your support DOES drown out the negativity, so thank you ???? The only question I wanted to address is the topic about my chest. Most of you know my chest is real and when I get asked if I’ve had a boob job, I have no problem responding that I haven’t. BUT, what if I did? There is NOTHING wrong with getting a boob job if that’s what you want. If you don’t, that’s cool too! What you have done to your body is your business. It just so happens that I didn’t need it (although I’m sure I’ll need a lift at some point ??). And to answer some of the other genuine, nice questions, I may just do a YouTube video because there’s a lot I’m happy to share and I know you’d all like answers to. Let me know if you’d like me to do that for you! #fbggirls #nocontourhere #butitried #andfailed #realtalk www.annavictoria.com/guides
This is for all you supermoms out there! ?? With all you have on your plate, I know getting to the gym can seem impossible and I’m always looking for ways to help you get the most out of your at-home workouts. I partnered with @Walmart to bring you some new workout ideas (for real, those resistance bands are amazing!) you can do right from home. Read it at annavictoria.com/blog or http://bit.ly/AVtiWorkout ? #fbggirls #BetterLiving #sponsored ??
Ab check this morning after having a big ol’ plate of pasta last night ???? Balance is so important in a HEALTHY fitness journey. And I emphasize “healthy” because many are so afraid to eat anything not healthy or “clean” and while I will admit I’ve had similar thoughts myself, I immediately had to consciously remind myself how important it is to RELAX and just enjoy a meal without thinking how it will impact your body. – Being obsessed with being healthy and perfect 100% of the time to me is not healthy emotionally. Let’s put a stop to the “All Or Nothing” mentality. Your life shouldn’t revolve around the gym or eating salads. I wholeheartedly believe you should prioritize your health, so I DO eat healthy the majority of the time but I think it’s just as important to relax and have a “cheat” or “treat” meal once a week. – Understanding that ‘one meal won’t make you gain weight just like one meal won’t make you lose weight’ will help you practice healthier habits emotionally, mentally and physically. So next time you’re out with friends or family, enjoy it! You deserve it ?? you may be bloated after (I def was last night) but in the morning you’ll be back to normal, as I was this morning. Actually, my abs popped even more ???? so just remember…balance. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
