Paris Jackson hace una defensa del nudismo: “Me ayuda a sentirme conectada con la Madre Gaia”

La hija de Michael Jackson, de 19 años, pide que no se vea como algo sexual
Paris Jackson, de 19 años, ha salido al paso de las críticas que ha recibido por compartir en las redes imágenes haciendo nudismo. Lo ha hecho, explicando que le permite estar conectada con la Madre Gaia, término con el que la mitología griega hacía alusión a la diosa de la tierra, y asegurando que no piensa pedir disculpas por practicarla. “Estar desnudo es parte de lo que nos hace humanos. Suelo estar así cuando practico la jardinería. Es algo bello, que no se debe tomar como sexual, ya que muchas estrellas de Hollywood, y de los medios de comunicación lo hacen”.
La hija mediana de Michael Jackson, que está dando sus primeros pasos tanto en la industria del entretenimiento como en el mundo de la moda, ha detallado sus motivos para hacer nudismo a través de su perfil de Instagram. “Si esto hace que alguien se moleste lo entiendo completamente y le animo a que deje de seguirme, pero no puedo disculparme de ninguna manera. Así es como soy y me niego a esconderme y mantener mis creencias en secreto”, ha añadido en un extenso mensaje que acompaña de una imagen suya, sentada en un sofá de una terraza, haciendo topless y fumando un cigarrillo.
Después de hacer sus pinitos como modelo, Paris Jackson está decidida a triunfar como actriz. Ha empezado el año con una campaña para Chanel entre soldados y la torre Eiffel de París, con la portada del número de enero de la edición estadounidense de Rolling Stone. La mediana de los tres hijos del rey del pop se muestra como una joven renacida y capaz de tomar definitivamente las riendas de su vida, hasta ahora marcada por una infancia poco común y una adolescencia dramática, que incluyen episodios de bullying y varios intentos de suicidio.
i’ll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i’m usually naked when i garden. it’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there’s different ways of absorbing mother earth’s energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what “flaws” you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don’t always agree with one another and that’s okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
Fuente: elpais.com