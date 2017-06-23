Artículo
Lauren Drain, la Chica Instagram de la semana

Te la presenta la bella Lucila Vit en FOX Fit.

Esta diosa tocó el cielo con las manos en 2013 cuando su libro se convirtió en uno de los más vendidos. Desde entonces se predispuso a cambiar su forma de vida.

Tiene 30 años y, además de ser una mujer atlética, le da muchísima importancia a la alimentación saludable.

Pero Lauren no sólo es una modelo fitness, también tiene una licenciatura en enfermería.

MIRA SUS POSTEOS MÁS INFARTANTES

Caption this because I can’t. Top three captions to be featured on my story ??. Lens| @theiobot Glam | @jessicakeehus

Una publicación compartida de Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) el

What do you want in life? I hope I can look back on my life and happily say that I gave it my all when it comes towards my dreams, my health, my career, my friends and my family. I hope that I look back on a life full of memories. I hope I help my friends and others believe in themselves, to help them reach their full potential. I hope to always bring a positive force of energy with me that helps builds others up. What do you want to look back on your life and see? What paths are you taking to get you there? Do you gravitate towards others with positive energy and a passionate drive? Do you weed out the negative people and energy in your life? Take a moment and tell me what gives you the greatest happiness. ••• Lens & Shadow Artist: @michaeloliveri Glam Wand: @jessicakeehus

Una publicación compartida de Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) el

#Fitcurvy for the summer. I’ll be slowly returning to training after my abdominal scar surgery. If you look closely you can see my old keloid scars on my tummy that developed after precancerous moles were removed last year. Because they scarred so badly, I had them revised two days ago so it will be a couple weeks before I can hit it hard in the gym again. Last year, I was so eager to train, I did cardio and crunches a week after surgery and the wounds got infected which probably led to worse scarring. As eager as I am to return to training asap, I need to heal first, sticking to my healthy diet and then I’ll be back in the gym with a vengeance ??????‍??????. #NursesAreTheWorstPatients

Una publicación compartida de Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) el

Fan art by Craig Stirling of one of my fav photos ???? Check out more amazing works on @laurendrainfanart ??

Una publicación compartida de Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) el

My morning routine often includes @fittea ?? I’m def not a morning person but this helps ?? #fittea

Una publicación compartida de Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) el

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fuente: foxsports.com.ar







