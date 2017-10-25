La reacción de esta niña al escuchar a su mamá por primera vez es lo más lindo que verás hoy

From the bottom of my heart- thank you all so much for the heartfelt responses to our video of Charlotte hearing for the first time. All the pain I felt knowing she hadn’t heard me tell her “I love you” the last few months instantly went away in that moment. With all of the craziness going on in the world, we love that Charly has been able to warm hearts everywhere. We just adore her sweet little soul and I love being her mama! #charlyshearingjourney #darlingcharly #phonak #cochlear #deaf
La llegada de un bebé a la familia es de las cosas más emocionantes que existen. Luego de nueve meses de espera tenerlo, por fin, cara a cara es simplemente mágico.
Cuando la familia se agranda deseamos que todo sea perfecto, cuidado, especial; es por eso que cuando algo no sale de la forma en que estaba previsto nos asustamos.
Christy Keane, fue madre por segunda vez en 2017 de una niña. Desafortunadamente, Charly llegó al mundo completamente sorda.
🌿GIVEAWAY CLOSED- winner notified! 🌿 Hellloooo beach waves! While I admit I am no beauty blogger, I do often get asked how I curl my extensions so I teamed up with one of my favorite hair companies @langehair to giveaway one of my go to rod curling irons! (1.25 in and its blush pink 😏) To enter: 1. Like this photo 2. Follow myself and @langehair 3. Tag a friend (additional tags for extra entries) Giveaway ends tomorrow 10/10 at 11:59pm How I curl: I grab about a 1.5 in sections of hair, hold the rod over my head with the rod pointing down, and wrap my hair AWAY from my face! That’s it! And can we talk about how kissable that sweet little face is?!?! #langehair #lange #giveaway #hairtutorial #hairstyles #darlingcharly
Desde ese momento en adelante su familia trabajó arduamente para encontrar la solución a este problema y que la pequeña pudiera, por fin, escuchar un «te quiero» de la boca de sus padres.
El día que todo cambió
A los dos meses de vida de Charly, el cuerpo médico y los padres de la pequeña decidieron darle un giro a su vida y colocarle audífonos. Sus padres, movidos por el amor hacia su hija y la necesidad de perpetuar la primera vez que escuchaba sus voces hicieron este video:
CHARLY HEARS FOR THE FIRST TIME AND HEARS ME SAY I LOVE YOU FOR THE FIRST TIME!!! (Watch til the end)And she’s holding back happy tears and emotional as her mama. 😭😭😭 We had our miracle moment that I have been praying for when Char got her hearing aids today. We didn’t think she would hear anything so this was more incredible than I can put in to words. Her journey to implants and language development is off to an amazing start! #charlyshearingjourney #hearingaids #profoundhearingloss #deaf #babyhearsforthefirsttime #firsttimehearing #cochlear #2monthsold * Jukin Media Verified * Find this video and others like it by visiting https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/973436 For licensing / permission to use, please email licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com.
La mamá de Charly acompañó el video con unas dulces palabras:
«Todo el dolor que sentí sabiendo que no me había oído nunca decir “te quiero” desapareció en ese momento. Tenemos a nuestro momento milagroso por el que he estado rezando. No creíamos que ella escuchara nada, así fue mucho más increíble de lo que puedo expresar. ¡Su viaje a los implantes y al desarrollo de la lengua ha tenido un comienzo increíble».
Our little darling Charly turned 2 months old yesterday. She’s such a sweet and mellow baby. She takes everything in through those eyes and has a smile that can light up a room! She loves to babble and loves her playmat. Cammy is such a GREAT big sister. She smothers her with love and learned to give her a paci to be our little helper. Charlotte is sleeping 8-9 hours through the night and goes with the flow during the day (second baby problems). She gets her hearing aids next week and met her speech therapist last week. We couldn’t be more grateful to have so many resources to navigate her hearing journey. #darlingcharly #twolittlebluebirds #2monthsold
Tanto Christy como su papá comenzaron a explorar el lenguaje de señas y buscan otras alternativas para que su pequeña tenga un desarrollo integral y sea muy feliz.
Su reacción es verdaderamente perfecta, una vez más vemos cómo el amor siempre triunfa y el poder de un «te quiero» en la vida de cualquiera de nosotros.
Fuente: vix.com