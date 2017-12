Doce muertos y varios heridos graves en el peor incendio en décadas en Nueva York

#BreakingNews

at least 6 people killed in the Bronx – in a fire at a 5-story apartment building in the Belmont section.

More than 160 FDNY members on scene.

Many injured. Smoke but no flames can be seen from the street… but we’re told the fire is not yet under control. pic.twitter.com/QcWJhHZQi2

— Bill Ritter (@billritter7) December 29, 2017