Candidato al mejor KO del año: derrumbó a su rival con un golpe letal al mentón

What a great night of boxing. I now improve to 12-0. Nearly after a year out the ring was abit rusty but got the job done. Thank you to all my family and friends that hold me down and look after me. Thank you to my sponsors for making all this possible, thank you to Eddie Hearn and matchroom for giving me a chance to showcase what I’m about. And a massive thank you to scott welch and John Edwards for getting me here. Too all of team webb I’m blessed and thankful for all #dudman @eddiehearn @matchroomboxing @scottwelchwbccares @johnedwards1966 @theshoregroup @time4nutrition @physiquestraining #boxing #fightnight #wildwebb #lion🦁 #matchroom #knockout

A post shared by Nick Webb 👊 (@itsanickting) on Feb 4, 2018 at 3:36am PST