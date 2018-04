Arrestaron al hijo de Sean Penn y Robin Wright

Sean Penn, best actor nominee for "Milk" and his wife Robin Wright-Penn pose for photographers on the red carpet at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California in this February 22, 2009 file photo. Robin Wright-Penn filed for divorce last week in northern California where the couple resides, citing irreconcilable differences, People magazine said on August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files (UNITED STATES ENTERTAINMENT) eeuu california sean penn robin wright penn matrimonio de actores