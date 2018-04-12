La Chica Instagram de la semana es la venezolana Lyzabeth López

Nadie mejor que Lucila Vit para presentarla en FOX Fit.
Esta muy famosa y dedicada chica fitness, nació en Venezuela y comenzó su carrera como porrista. A los 18 años ya era personal trainner certificada y actualmente tiene su propia compañía de entrenamientos.
Tiene 2 millones de seguidores, a quienes cautiva con imágenes y videos.
Te contamos su historia y te mostramos más de ella aquí:
Looking for an ab shredding, core building exercise that you can do at home? ???????? -?Check out the Army Crawl that you can do with gliders and a mat. -?Crawl forward and back on your elbows pulling your core tight throughout. -?Aim for 20 reps for 3 sets -? If you don’t have gliders, you can use paper plates on a rug or small towels on hardwood instead. Thus exercise will burn!! ?? – ? get my home workout kit including gliders at ??ShopHourglass.com??The ‘ON THE GO KIT’ includes a set of gliders, a jump rope, 2 booty bands and and acupressure ball for $27. Check it out ?? #homeworkouts #bootybands
????NEW VIDEO ALERT?? ?? It’s easy to add a small ‘twist’ to a popular exercise to add a lot more punch to it ?? – Adding a half turn to the typical Jump Squat will add a challenge.. just don’t jump in circles or you will make yourself dizzy ??… – This plyometric movement is great for fat burning, and toning your lower body & core. – Add it to a home or gym workout to get your heat rate up ?? -Try my full home or gym workouts for free on my workout app ‘TWL APP’. Link in my bio or search TWL in the APP store ?????? #jumpsquats #fatburning #twist
HOME BOOTY WORKOUT!!!! If you don’t have a gym membership, you can still do my fav booty building exercise.. just pick up some strength bands and attach to something immovable and off you go???????????? ?? PS. #hourglassworkoutchallenge2018 STARTS TOMORROW!!???? Online & In-person!! Checkout the link in my bio to register ???????? Come train with me ???? #transformationtime
Fuente: foxsports.com.ar