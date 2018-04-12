Artículo
La Chica Instagram de la semana es la venezolana Lyzabeth López

- Deportes, Videos
   

Nadie mejor que Lucila Vit para presentarla en FOX Fit.

Esta muy famosa y dedicada chica fitness, nació en Venezuela y comenzó su carrera como porrista. A los 18 años ya era personal trainner certificada y actualmente tiene su propia compañía de entrenamientos.

Tiene 2 millones de seguidores, a quienes cautiva con imágenes y videos.

Te contamos su historia y te mostramos más de ella aquí:

Stay positive & always be thankful ??????.. Happy Sunday ???? #positivevibes #happysunday #thankful

Una publicación compartida de Lyzabeth Lopez (@lyzabethlopez) el

???????… #hourglassworkout ?

Una publicación compartida de Lyzabeth Lopez (@lyzabethlopez) el

Love, Peace & Happiness ..???????? #postivevibes #lovepeacehappiness #happyhumpday

Una publicación compartida de Lyzabeth Lopez (@lyzabethlopez) el

????….. #happyhumpday #humpday #indiansummer

Una publicación compartida de Lyzabeth Lopez (@lyzabethlopez) el

Wear your Curves Proudly Ladies????? #trainwithlyzabeth #happyhumpday ?? @roblo305

Una publicación compartida de Lyzabeth Lopez (@lyzabethlopez) el

Hope Everyone is enjoying Easter ?????? HAPPY EASTER GUYS!! ?????????? #happyeaster ?? @lee_lhgfx

Una publicación compartida de Lyzabeth Lopez (@lyzabethlopez) el

??????….. ??? photo by @RobLo305

Una publicación compartida de Lyzabeth Lopez (@lyzabethlopez) el

Fuente: foxsports.com.ar







