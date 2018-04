La extraña muerte del periodista ruso que reveló la presencia de mercenarios en Siria: cayó del balcón de su casa

#Russia|n journalist Maxim Borodin died today in Ekaterinburg after “falling” out from 5th floor in suspicious circumstances. https://t.co/cAJDErIZGU

He covered several sensitive issues in recent months.

We call for a thorough, impartial investigation into professional motive. pic.twitter.com/kklW5rFqE6

— RSF_EECA (@RSF_EECA) April 15, 2018