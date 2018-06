El divertido reencuentro de Emilia Clarke y Jason Momoa de “Game of Thrones”

FYI…This is the closest you’ll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift’ from dirty dancing. Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there’s no lake. And yes, I have no idea I’m NOT being raised above his head. (Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies #nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes #❤️ #🔥

A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on Jun 3, 2018 at 1:58pm PDT