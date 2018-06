La crítica de Mourinho a Lionel Messi y su fallido penal en el debut frente a Islandia

Pa naravno. Nisu kao Nolo. RT @RTSportNews: I think these boys from #Iceland… were eating meat for breakfast since they were babies – Mourinho#ISL #ARG #ARGISL #WorldCuphttps://t.co/mOh6aJg20Q pic.twitter.com/1wzl3WrgXQ

— Bogojevic Bob (@SimaStraota_) June 16, 2018