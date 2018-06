La emoción de un ex jugador de la NBA que viajó a Singapur a presenciar la cumbre Trump-Kim

1 year ago June 15 I gave this book “Art of the Deal” to Minister Kim Il Guk in Pyongyang, NK. Hoping everyone reads it before the historic Singapore Summit on June 12. We’ve got the greatest negotiator of all time @realDonaldTrump to show the world how it’s done#Peace #Love pic.twitter.com/ERxXNnR20k

— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 9, 2018