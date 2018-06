Demonstrators gather to protest against the separation of immigrant families at the border in Austin, on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Austin, Texas. The U.S. government will open a temporary shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children in far west Texas, as existing facilities for children reach capacity under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on migrants and the resulting separation of families. (Amanda Voisard/Austin American-Statesman via AP)