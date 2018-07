El video que desnudó las torturas metódicas en una cárcel rusa: 10 guardias golpean a un preso inmovilizado

#Russian: Drachev is one of six prison guards, accused of torturing Yaroslavl prisoner Evgeny Makarov, who have been placed in custody. Makarov was filmed being beaten up with batons and fists by prison guards. The video was released by Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper on July 20 pic.twitter.com/HsXZ1BbRlt

— KC2YKN (@KC2YKN) July 25, 2018