Artículo
Populares

Manu Ginóbili se retiró del básquet

- Deportes
   

Manu Ginobili se retiro del basquet
27 AGO. 2018 | 2:43 PM
El emblemático jugador de la Selección Argentina y San Antonio Spurs deja la actividad profesional.

Central FOX

Manu Ginóbili anunció a través de Twitter su retiro del baloncesto después de haber jugado 16 temporadas con los Spurs de San Antonio.

 

Ginóbili, de 41 años, donde 23 fueron como profesional, se convirtió en el mejor jugador argentino de toda la historia al conseguir cuatro anillos de campeón de la NBA con los Spurs y la medalla de oro olímpica con la Selección Argentina en Atenas 2004.

Fuente:  https://www.foxsports.com.ar







¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?

 @ejutv

COMENTARIOS

Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.

En Italia están impactados con Cristiano Ronaldo Deportes

En Italia están impactados con Cristiano Ronaldo

      3.093
 
eju.tv
eju.tv
X
     