Presos estadounidenses realizan la mayor huelga en la historia de las cárceles en EEUU

we worked against our will in a prison woodshop for pennies an hour – today’s #PrisonStrike is a call to end exploitation of incarcerated folks 🚫🔨⚙️ to those still inside: we’ve got your back 💖🌈💕 #August21 https://t.co/JEcTq8CjUt

— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 21, 2018