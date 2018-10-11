Artículo
Khabib Nurmagomedov amenaza con dejar la UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov amenaza con dejar la UFC
UFC11 OCT. 2018 | 3:36 PM
Es porque removieron a un compañero de equipo luego del escándalo en su pelea ante Conor McGregor el pasado sábado.

Los coletazos del polémico e inesperado final de la contienda entre Khabib Nurmagovedod y Conor McGregor siguen desatándose. Es que el ruso le mandó un mensaje a la UFC amenazadando con abandonar la franquicia líder de las Artes Marciales Mixtas a nivel mundial.

El campeón UFC de peso ligero está analizando esa decisión luego de que Zubaira Tukhugov, compañero de equipo suyo, fuera apartado de la cartelera del 27 de octubre en Moncton, Canadá. Para ese día tenía planeado pelear con Artem Lobov, compañero de equipo de McGregor.

Cabe destacar que Tukhugov fue identificado como uno de los tres allegados a Nurmagomedod que fueron arrestados por la Policía de Las Vegas y luego liberados ya que McGregor decidió no presentar cargos.

Khabib mandó un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram en el que advierte que podría dejar de pelear en UFC. “Si ustedes deciden echarlo, deben saber que me van a perder a mí también. Nosotros nunca abandonamos a nuestros hermanos en Rusia y voy a ir hasta el final por mi hermano. Si aún así deciden echarlo, no se olviden de enviarme mi contrato roto, de otra forma lo romperé yo mismo”, expresa el ruso en su cuenta.

Recordamos que luego de ganarle por sumisión en el cuarto round a McGregor, Nurmagovedod saltó la reja del octágono para enfrentarse con miembros del equipo de McGregor. Luego de eso se desató el caos donde miembros del equipo del ruso subieron al octágono a golpear al irlandes y se registraron también disturbios en las gradas y pasillos del T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas entre fanáticos.

A causa de eso la Comisión Atlética de Nevada decidió retener la bolsa de dos millones de dólares del ruso, al menos hasta que culmine su investigación, mientras que liberó sin problemas el pago para McGregor por el mismo monto.

Khabib tiene una pelea más por contrato con UFC, según reveló Los Angeles Times.

La controversia entre Nurmagomedov y McGregor se inició en abril cuando el irlandés junto a otros allegados atacaron un bus en el que estaba el ruso, que en esa cartelera se iba a enfrentar a Lobov en el Barclays Center de Brooklyn. Anteriormente Khabib y Lobov habían tenido un incidente en un hotel.

McGregor le lanzó una carretilla al bus donde además de Nurmagomedov se encontraban Michael Chiesa y Ray Borg, quienes tuvieron que ser apartados de esa cartelera al ser lesionados.

“Por qué tienen que castigar a mi equipo cuando ambos equipos pelearon?”, se pregunta Khabib en su posteo de Instagram.

“Si dicen que yo empecé entonces no estoy de acuerdo. Yo terminé lo él había empezado”, sostuvo.

“En todo caso castíguenme a mí, Zubaira no tiene nada que ver”, añadió.

“Si piensan que me voy a quedar callado entonces están equivocados. Ustedes cancelaron la pelea de Zubaira y ahora quieren echarlo porque golpeó a Conor. Pero no se olviden que fue Cono quien golpeo a mi otro hermano PRIMERO. Solamente revisen el video”, expresó Nurmagomedov.

 

I would like to address @ufc Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family? Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started. In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugov has nothing to do with that. If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video. if you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself. And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end. #Brothers

