Tras su extraño encuentro con Donald Trump, Kanye West y Kim Kardashin hicieron un polémica visita a otro presidente

I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa. pic.twitter.com/BO0iD0sFCP

— Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 15, 2018