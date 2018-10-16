YouTubeDown: los mejores memes sobre la caída mundial de la plataforma de videos

Hasta el momento se desconoce la causa por la cual el sistema dejó de funcionar. La compañía, que pertenece a Google, no se ha pronunciado
Luego de la caída de YouTube este martes a la noche, según reportaron usuarios alrededor del mundo que no podían acceder al sitio web para ver y compartir videos, las redes sociales estallaron con memes sobre el inusual incidente.
La interrupción comenzó alrededor de la 1:00 GMT y pareció ser mundial a medida que los usuarios expresaron en Twitter con humor, y a través de memes, su frustración con el hashtag #YouTubeDown.
Según estadísticas, YouTube es la segunda página con más visitas en internet.
R.I.P Youtube 2005 – 2018#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/rFxhhyEltG
— Matheus Levy (@MatheusLevyReal) October 17, 2018
Me outside YouTube HQ causing a scene bc #YoutubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/otG8Xv2cIt
— Common Girl 💅🏻 (@girlhoodposts) October 17, 2018
Millennials getting ready to roast youtube for being unstable #youtubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/sAtPq6yIQN
— Evi (@spunkycookies) October 17, 2018
Us after refreshing YouTube 100 times and seeing the #YouTubeDOWN issue is still a thing pic.twitter.com/I34BKnW8Fs
— ClevverTV (@ClevverTV) October 17, 2018
since youtube is down…#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/jaTzCvSfGm
— Queen John (@queenjohnny979) October 17, 2018
Me rn #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/ekqcHNaZe5
— Jenn (@jennsulb) October 17, 2018
When you find out YouTube is down and now you have nothing to do.#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/q61rAx1U4b
— Pratik Tijare (@tijare_pratik) October 17, 2018
me trying to load youtube pic.twitter.com/YA9QCKQ6sF #YouTubeDOWN
— yumna (@partitionjade) October 17, 2018
Me right now wondering what is life without YouTube….. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/cDykjgRHT5
— Jacob Moralez (@JayTheGod_A1) October 17, 2018
youtube headquarters watching everyone lose their minds over youtube shutting down #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/yFawZ0VXR4
— pat (@patisabeI) October 17, 2018
*YouTube not working*
*All Twitter users instantly go to Twitter to see if anyone else is having the same problem* #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/sq7LmB0bub
— Jordan Woodson (@jordanjwoodson) October 17, 2018
waiting for youtube to get back up like #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/7KX73L6Zxj
— •bella• (@gohomebella) October 17, 2018
Me trying to develop my social skills now that I can’t be antisocial and binge videos since #YoutubeDown pic.twitter.com/NKelCtrpAE
— Common Girl 💅🏻 (@girlhoodposts) October 17, 2018
me: minding my own business watching some tiny cooking videos
youtube:#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/dkUQ9fwFEe
— mal (@pjmkwan) October 17, 2018
me @ youtube #youtubeDown pic.twitter.com/8JnwZU6uB7
— a. 👻 (@anitamaroon) October 17, 2018
I turn away for one second and youtube down this is why we cant have nice thing #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/eUQom9ASdd
— Cole (@colethat1artguy) October 17, 2018
Here’s me when youtube stopped working!!! #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/0QDHue7w7r
— Just someone (@SRCelmYFy7k9LfX) October 17, 2018
trying to cash in on the #YouTubeDOWN likes by finding relatable vines to tweet but just now realizing vines are only available on YouTube pic.twitter.com/upgzTVwZgv
— chantel (@shadychantel_) October 17, 2018
Me wondering how I’ma get through the night without random video watching #YoutubeDown pic.twitter.com/2hSBEHOr6L
— Jacob Moralez (@JayTheGod_A1) October 17, 2018
my brain trying to think of what to do without youtube #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/a6nmYNj8RP
— Xavier (@realbigbizon) October 17, 2018
MÁS SOBRE ESTE TEMA:
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
Fuente: infobae.com