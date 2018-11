Disfrazarse de “negro” en Halloween y una polémica sobre racismo que le costó el trabajo a una presentadora de TV

Gimme a Break! Literally, in 1984, when @megynkelly was 14, there was an episode of Gimme a Break! that addressed this issue. In the episode, it was said that dressing in #blackface was the same as calling a black person by “the N word” – only they used the full “N word”.

😠@NBC pic.twitter.com/xUG39skqui

— Trumpumpkin (@Trumpumpkin) October 23, 2018