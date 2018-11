Los californianos se movilizan para salvar a miles de animales de los incendios

This is the same dog!! I promise! And why it is so important to check the shelters in person . Different lighting and angles make such a difference #petdisastertips #campfire #Woolseyfires please go! Your fur babies are counting on you abs are so scared! pic.twitter.com/yBXvzCGvpN

— California Wildfire Pets (@CAFirePets) 12 de noviembre de 2018