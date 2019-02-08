Grammy 2019: revisa la lista completa de nominados a los premios

Kendrick Lamar, Drake y Brandi Carlile lideran las nominaciones a los premios de la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación
El próximo domingo 10 de febrero se celebran los Premios Grammy 2019, donde la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación otorgará los máximos reconocimientos de la industria de la música en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
Esta edición No. 61 tendrá al hip-hop como el género con mayores posibilidades de llevarse un Premio Grammy, teniendo como favoritos a los raperos Kendrick Lamar y Drake con ocho y siete nominaciones, respectivamente.
Conoce la lista completa de nominados:
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
“I like it” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile
“This is America” – Childish Gambino, Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson
“God’s Plan” – Drake, Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“All the stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstars” – Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage, Louis Bell & Tank God,
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
MEJOR ÁLBUM
Cardi B
Brandi Carlile
Drake
H.E.R.
Post Malone
Janelle Monáe
Kacey Musgraves
Kendrick Lamar
MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
”All the stars”
“Boo’d up”
“God’s plan”
“In my Blood”
“The Joke”
“The Middle”
“Shallow”
“This is America”
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO
Pablo Alborán
Natalia Lafourcade
Carlos Vives
Raquel Sofía
Claudia Brant
MEJOR SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Colors” – Beck
“Havana” – Camila Cabello
“God is a woman” – Ariana Grande
“Joanne” – Lady Gaga
“Better Now” – Post Malone
MEJOR DUO O GRUPO
“Fall in line” – Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato
“Don’t go Breakin my heart” – Backstreet Boys
“‘S Wonderful” – Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Girls like you” – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
“Say Something” – Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
MEJOR POP ÁLBUM
“Camila” – Camila Cabello
“Meaning of Life” – Kelly Clarkson
“Sweetener” – Ariana Grande
“Shawn Mendes” – Shawn Mendes
“Beautiful Trauma” – P!nk
“Reputation” – Taylor Swift
MEJOR ROCK PERFORMANCE
“Four Out of Five” – Arctic Monkeys
“When Bad Does Good” – Chris Cornell
“Made an America” – THE FEVER 333
“Highway Tune” – Greta Van Fleet
“Uncomfortable” – Halestorm
MEJOR RAP PERFORMANCE
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Anderson .Paak
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
MEJOR RAP ÁLBUM
“Invasion of Privacy” – Cardi B
“Swiming” – Mac Miller
“Victory Lap” – Nipsey Hussle
“Daytona” – Pusha T
“Astroworld” – Travis Scott
MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO LATINO
“Claroscura” – Aterciopelados
“Coastcity” – COASTCITY
“Encanto Tropical” – Monsieur Periné
“Gourmet” – Orishas
“Aztlán” – Zoé
MEJOR CANCIÓN ESCRITA PARA PELÍCULA
“All The Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Para: “Black Panther”
“Mystery of Lover” – Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
Para: “Call Me By Your Name”
“Remember me” – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
Para: “Coco”
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Para: A Star Is Born
“This is me” – Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Para: The Greatest Showman
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL O PELÍCULA DE MÚSICA
“LIFE IN 12 BARS” – Eric Clapton
Lili Fini Zanuck, director de video; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, productores.
“WHITNEY” – Whitney Houston
Kevin Macdonald, director de video; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, productores.
“QUINCY” – Quincy Jones
Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, director de video; Paula DuPré Pesmen,
productora.
“ITZHAK” – Itzhak Perlman
Alison Chernick, director de video; Alison Chernick, productora.
“THE KING” – Elvis Presley
Eugene Jarecki, director de video; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, productores.
MEJOR PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
MEJOR ÁLBUM REGIONAL MEXICANA
“Primero soy mexicana” – Ángela Aguilar
“Mitad y mitad” – Calibre 50
“Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II” – Aida Cuevas
“Cruzando Borders” – Los Texmaniacs
“Leyendas de mi pueblo” – Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
“¡México por siempre!” – Luis Miguel
Los Premios Grammys 2019 contará con la conducción de Alicia Keys. La cantante ganadora de 15 Premios Grammy debutará como conductora, luego que el cómico James Corden lo hiciera en los dos últimos años.
