Al menos 44 muertos y 90 heridos por la explosión en planta química en China

-Death toll in China chemical plant explosion rises to 44

-90 people seriously injured

-Nearly 1,000 area residents have been moved to safety

-Blast at Tianjiayi Chemical plant in Yancheng city is one of China’s worst industrial accidents in years. pic.twitter.com/l98SjzWG9r

— Atiq Ur Rehman Sial (@AtiqSial) March 22, 2019