Un magnate de los diamantes murió durante una operación de alargamiento de pene

Ehud Laniado, Farewell to a Visionary Businessman It is with great sadness that we confirm the news that our founder, Ehud Arye Laniado passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was 65 years old. https://www.ehudlaniado.com/home/index.php/news/entry/ehud-laniado-farewell-to-a-visionary-businessman