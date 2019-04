“It is easier to blame those that do not look like you for your ills, but we must move away from this. Culture is a tool”, says Member @tutoquiroga, who spoke at @CultureSummitAD in a panel on responsibility in the age of new technology

#InAbuDhabi

#CultureSummitAD2019 https://t.co/oORqm7gFa3



Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Club de Madrid