Trump sugiere que Boeing cambie el nombre a sus aviones 737 MAX

El presidente de EE.UU. Donald Trump ha sugerido este lunes que Boeing solucione los fallos de sus modelos Boeing 737 MAX y les ponga otro nombre.

“Qué sé yo del ‘branding’, tal vez nada (¡pero me convertí en presidente!), pero si fuera Boeing, arreglaría el Boeing 737 MAX, añadiría algunas características adicionales y relanzaría el avión con un nuevo nombre. Ningún producto ha sufrido tanto como este. Pero repito, ¿qué demonios sé yo?”, escribió Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

