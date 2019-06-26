El salar de Uyuni, en la portada de Harper’s Bazaar

Artículo
La versión española de la revista realizó una editorial de moda en la maravilla natural boliviana

El salar de Uyuni está de moda. Hace poco la cadena CNN incluyó al Salar de Uyuni entre los cinco mejores destinos para vacacionar. El famoso youtuber mexicano Luisito Comunica visitó el lugar y quedó maravillado.

Ahora, la maravilla natural boliviana volvió a sorprender. Esta vez fue a la reconocida fotógrafa ucraniana Yulia Gorbachenko, que se encargó de retratarlo para la portada de julio de la revista Harper’s Bazaar de España.

La artista compartió el resultado en su cuenta privada de Instagram. «Estoy orgullosa de esta imagen. Es una de mis portadas favoritas de la serie Bolivia, finalmente se publicó en @harpersbazaares de julio de 2019», puso la fotógrafa y agregó una serie de imágenes impresionantes.

 

Te las mostramos a continuación: 

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

The image I’m proud of 🖤🖤🖤 One of my favorite covers from Bolivia Salt Flats series is finally out in @harpersbazaares July 2019 💥 Heaven on Earth 💛🧡♥️ When the outcome is even better than planned in the “shot list” 💪🏼 Truly remarkable super team: mega babe @alexandraagoston is wearing @versace and @petergrayhair who’s done every possible job on this trip is holding the mirror. At the same time we are trying to align the horizons in camera, @_jp_nyc_ is looking over the laptop to confirm we’ve got the shot. No composites here!!! Yay!!!☁️ Fashion director @sandyarmeni • hair @petergrayhair • makeup @justinepurdue • Hearst international @eleonoremmueller • production @smtx @harbinger_creative • photo crew @jimmynyeango @leabwinkler • stylist assistant @mariannelleslie • retouching @la.machine Thank you @sbermood @imgmodels #alexandraagoston #yuliagorbachenko #bolivia #saltflats #versace

Una publicación compartida por YULIA GORBACHENKO (@yuliagorbachenko) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Heaven on Earth @alexandraagoston for @harpersbazaargreece wearing @armani ☁️ I’ll always remember the moment we entered the Salt Flats. What I saw seamed surreal, out of this world: the clouds, the shape of the sky, the colors…I’ve never experienced anything like it. I felt genuinely happy!!! @alexandraagoston you are a dream sent from heaven 🖤 No one I would rather shoot this with!!! THANK YOU the team of superheroes: creative director @_jp_nyc_ • fashion director @sandyarmeni • hair @petergrayhair • makeup @justinepurdue • Hearst international @eleonoremmueller • production @smtx @harbinger_creative • photo crew @jimmynyeango @leabwinkler • stylist assistant @mariannelleslie • retouching @la.machine Thank you @sbermood @imgmodels and @atixhotel @palaciodesal #alexandraagoston #yuliagorbachenko #bolivia #saltflats #armani

Una publicación compartida por YULIA GORBACHENKO (@yuliagorbachenko) el

Fuente: sociales.com.bo







