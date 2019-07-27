Cancer patients begging for attention while our President @evoespueblo enjoys luxury trave…

Artículo
Cancer patients begging for attention while our President @evoespueblo enjoys luxury travel to Peru for the Panamerican games, on state owned aircraft. Grotesque. @ConEvoTodos @carlosklinsky @OscarOrtizA @ https://t.co/FLN2wyaxhF


Fuente: Víctor Hugo Cárdenas por ContraIntuitivo







