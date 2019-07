La sonda espacial japonesa Hayabusa 2 comparte imágenes de su aterrizaje en un asteroide (VIDEO)

This is a 10x speed animation captured with the small monitor camera (CAM-H) during 2nd touchdown. CAM-H was installed by public donation — thank you everyone! Image time: 2019/7/11 10:03:54 ~ 10:11:44 JST, at altitudes 8.5m ~ 150m. (📷 JAXA) https://t.co/ZrzegHABYUpic.twitter.com/owtaDxZx0m

