Trump alcanza un acuerdo sobre el presupuesto con los demócratas y evita el cierre del Gobierno

I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills….

Siga las noticias de eju.tv por Telegram y/o Facebook

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 de julio de 2019