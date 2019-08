Un niño de 11 años lanza el reto #ElPasoChallenge para ayudar a recuperar la ilusión tras el tiroteo

This 11-year-old Ruben Martinez, created #ElPasoChallenge to challenge El Pasoans to do 22 acts of kindness to honor the 22 victims so far in the tragic shooting. And people he is talking to are all agreeing to do this challenge. #ElPasopic.twitter.com/5RlSCbubJD

