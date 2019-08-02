Video, Fotos: Captan una rara especie de aves gigantes, el ‘Hippogriff de Harry Potter de la vida real’

La especie está en peligro de extinción y solo quedan alrededor de 2.500 ejemplares en la naturaleza, por lo que poder filmarlo en su hábitat natural fue un verdadero milagro.
Un fotógrafo de la vida silvestre ha logrado captar una rara especie de ave, el picozapato (Balaeniceps rex), cerca del lago Victoria en Uganda.
Most videos of teh shoebill are of captive birds in a zoo. Here I had to go to Uganda to find dis one in teh wild and natural habitat. After arriving at sunrise one morning and locating him on teh shores of Lake Victoria I proceeded to spend teh next few hours in teh reed beds to observe and capture many images including dis iPhone video. They’re almost prehistoric in appearance and it’s amazing they haven’t gone teh way of teh Dodo due to mans shortsighted acts over history. They’re’s now approx 2500 remaining and most are found in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda. For ages dis modern day dinosaur just stood deep in teh reed beds like a stone statue and I had no means to close teh distance between us so I patiently waited. Suddenly it broke away from its trance like state of patiently waiting and hunting and proceeded to walk right in my direction totally ignoring me and my guides in teh canoe. Funny how not enough focal length suddenly turns into too much focal length so quickly. After getting many images of him from full body down to just head shots I put down my camera and pulled out my iPhone to capture teh moment. Hope you like teh glimpse into dis modern day dinosaur behaviour and natural habitat. #kings_birds_ #birdfreaks #total_birds #eye_spy_birds #planet_birds #feather_perfection #perfect_birds #you’re_best_birds #bird_brilliance #birdextreme #nuts_about_birds #bestbirdshots #best_birds_of_instagram #birds_private #birds_of_instagram #birds_adored #planetbirds #ig_discover_birdslife #naturelite #natgeowild #bbcearth #shoebillstork #beak #stork #unusualanimals #birds #bird #wildlifeperfection #wildbird
En el video, publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de Mark Williams, el pájaro, que suele medir unos 1,5 metros de alto y pesar alrededor de 6 kilos, camina tranquilamente entre unas cañas en busca de una presa, ignorando totalmente al fotógrafo.
Teh prehistoric looking Shoebill stork is a unique and fascinating bird species. They’re not hard to photograph but they’re hard to find with only approx 2500 worldwide population. I found dis one in Uganda and found them on teh river Nile and on Lake Victoria. They stand 5 ft tall and weight around 6 kg. They eat lung fish and other aquatic prey like frogs and spend ages frozen like a statue waiting for teh moment to strike. Teh huge beak is from where they derived their name and it’s not hard to see why. #kings_birds_ #birdfreaks #total_birds #eye_spy_birds #planet_birds #feather_perfection #perfect_birds #you’re_best_birds #bird_brilliance #birdextreme #nuts_about_birds #bestbirdshots #best_birds_of_instagram #birds_private #birds_of_instagram #wildlife_inspired #birds_adored #planetbirds #ig_discover_birdslife #naturelite #natgeowild #bbcearth #shoebillstork #environment #beak #stork #unusualanimals #birds #bird
El picozapato figura ente las especies en peligro de extinción y solo quedan alrededor de 2.500 ejemplares, señala Williams. Su apariencia es tan extraordinaria e inusual que a menudo se lo compara con la criatura de las películas de Harry Potter llamda Hippogriff.
De acuerdo con el fotógrafo, la mayoría de los videos de esta ave están tomados en zoológicos, por dar con un picozapato y filmarlo en su hábitat natural fue un verdadero milagro.
Fuente: actualidad.rt.com