Bolivia’s official human rights watchdog says pro-government groups fired live shots again…

Política
     

Bolivia’s official human rights watchdog says pro-government groups fired live shots against opposition supporters heading to La Paz. Definite escalation of the unrest. https://t.co/kGYSJLaYcf


Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Anatoly Kurmanaev







