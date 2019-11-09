Artículo
Populares

What’s happening in Bolivia would make a great Netflix series. Here’s what I would call it…

- DeRedes, Política ,
     


What’s happening in Bolivia would make a great Netflix series. Here’s what I would call it: https://t.co/fUSBry79nS @miamiherald @tutoquiroga @qtf @beltrandelrio https://t.co/4G9zQxlZEF


Fuente: Tuto Quiroga por Andres Oppenheimer







¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?

 @ejutv

COMENTARIOS

Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.

En vivo: Un grupo de policías de la UTOP se amotina Seguridad, Videos

En vivo: Un grupo de policías de la UTOP se amotina

      13.868
 
eju.tv
eju.tv
X
     