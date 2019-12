«El Chapo de los Opioides»: el prestigioso médico que podría pasar 40 años en prisión

Doctor Described as ‘Candy Man’ and ‘El Chapo of Opioids’ Charged with Distributing Opioids to Patients: Robert Delagente, a Bergen County doctor, has been charged with distributing opioids without a legitimate medical reason and falsifying medical reco… https://t.co/c5sVMX13vx

— FBI Newark (@FBINewark) May 14, 2019