Tiroteo en Nueva Jersey: confirman seis muertos

Closely monitoring teh active shooter situation in Jersey City. For folks in teh area, please continue to avoid Martin Luther King Drive for now.—it’s not safe.

Grateful for teh first responders who quickly arrived on teh scene, and praying for teh officers shot in teh standoff. https://t.co/vEaI5fYP7Z

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 10, 2019