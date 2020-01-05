La ceremonia de entrega de los premios se realiza en el Beverly Hilton Hotel de Los Ángeles, con la conducción de Ricky Gervais
La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood realiza la 77ª entrega de los premios Globos de Oro a lo mejor del cine y la televisión. La ceremonia cuenta con la conducción del humorista inglés Ricky Gervais, desde el Beverly Hilton Hotel de Los Ángeles.
En esta edición compiten 20 producciones cinematográficas y 15 ficciones para televisión. Con 34 nominaciones, Netflix es el gran protagonista de la noche.
La categorías cinematográficas están lideradas con seis nominaciones por A marriage story, la película dirigida por Noah Baumbach sobre un durísimo proceso de divorcio, protagonizada por Adam Driver y Scarlett Johansson. Le sigue, con cinco, Once upon a time in Hollywood, de Quentin Tarantino; y The Irishman, dirigido por Martin Scorsese.
Por su parte, Joker, la película de Todd Phillips, compite en cuatro ternas, al igual que The Two Popes, dirigida por el brasileño Fernando Meirelles. A ellas se une el drama sobre la Guerra Mundial, 1917, de Sam Mendes.
En la terna “mejor película de drama” competirán The Irishman, Marriage Story, 1917, Joker y The Two Popes. Mientras que en la categoría “drama” harán lo propio Dolemite is my name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives out, Once upon a time in Hollwood y Rocketman.
El doble ganador del oscar Tom Hanks recibirá el prestigioso galardón Cecil B. DeMille a la trayectoria. Además, compite por una estatuilla: está nominado como mejor intérprete secundario en cine por A beautiful day in the neighbourhood, de Marielle Heller.
A continuación, la lista parcial de ganadores de los Globo de Oro 2020.
CINE
Mejor película – drama
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
Mejor película – comedia y/o musical
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Rocketman
Mejor director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Mejor actor de drama
Christian Bale, Ford vs Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloria
Adam Driver, A Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Mejor actriz de drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, A Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Mejor actor de comedia y/o musical
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin, JoJo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name
Mejor actriz de comedia y/o musical
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d you go, Bernadette
Mejor actor de reparto
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Mejor actriz de reparto
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, A Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Mejor película de animación
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Mejor película extranjera
The Farewell (Canadá)
Pain and Glory (España)
Parasite (Corea de Sur) – GANADORA
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Francia)
Les Misérables (Francia)
Mejor guión
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Mejor banda sonora
1917, Thomas Newman
Joker, Guasón, Hildur Guonadottir
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
Little Woman, Alexandre Desplat
Motherless Brooklyn, Daniel Pemberton
Mejor canción original
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”- Rocketman – Elton John, Bernie Taupin
“Spirit”- The Lion King – Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
“Into the Unknown» – Frozen II – Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
“Stand Up”, Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
“Beautiful Ghosts” -Cats – Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie – drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession – GANADORA
Mejor serie – Comedia y/o musical
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Mejor actor de televisión – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession – GANADOR
Kit Harington, “Juego de Tronos”
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Mejor actriz de televisión – Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de televisión – Comedia y/o musical
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Method Kominsky
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Rami Yousef, Rami – GANADOR
Mejor actriz de televisión – Comedia y/o musical
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – GANADOR
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Mejor actor de miniserie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – GANADOR
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor actriz de miniserie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – GANADOR
Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Premio Carol Burnett a la trayectoria
Ellen DeGeneres – GANADORA
