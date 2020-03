Coronavirus: la contundente respuesta de un epidemiólogo de Harvard a su colega que definió a la pandemia como «un fiasco en ciernes»

Show me a seasonal flu that leads to triage of whom to let die in icus despite intense social distancing & I’ll stop worrying. Or an exponentially growing uncontrolled pathogen that infects 1% then “dissipates”. This is wishful fantasy not contrarianism. True we need more data. https://t.co/aLBUwwlWBR

— Marc Lipsitch (@mlipsitch) March 17, 2020