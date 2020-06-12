Daniel Oporto, diseñador boliviano a la conquista de los Emiratos Árabes

La Alta Costura de Daniel Oporto se abre paso por el mundo
Daniel Ortiz Oporto, el joven diseñador cochabambino que nombró a su marca Daniel Oporto.
The second version of my fashion show with everyone that came to support me in it thank you 🙏 Firstly thanks to my dear friend @attawya To every single model for their effort you where all amazing! To my beautiful family that supports me in all! @isabellabg21 Video produced and edited by @vvipdohaqatar Event organizers @martians_ph @mallofqatar Now I want to take a special moment to also thank the director of the Whole event someone who I believe deserves more than a thank you for his 😓 hard work. @husam_taha_ht To my Family in Los Angeles and South America who keeps on believing in me! To my partners and associates…… And the celebrities who have been supporting me since this began @placido_domingo the great maestro 🤓 what an honor to have you in the Family and for once being my mentor. @markwahlberg for once believing in me and the Oporto foundation. To my sister Paola Ortiz for her constant hard work and support my sister Carla Ortiz who is a big example for me. A special thanks to @group_alrayes And to dear @zantografy for taking the time to@come and cover the event 🙏 As well as our dear @laurettestar for The lovely interview. To the beautiful and only @inessssss who is definitely one of a kind. For also helping out! @badazzbkboy for the great Captures Camera 🎥 @bader_alrayes @gulftimes @falmudahka To all my friends thanks for coming to support. Your presence was so important. @harzyyoussef @g.valentino @mohamed_aboelezz @iamgazal @_marambini_ @abbeykhan2008 @celenita abuhamour @danielatorino @zimoninaaa @shireen_nassrallah @emilia_makeup @tripleheaven @alialsayerkwt Please excuse me If I forgot someone! Very important to tag my fil and editing team @jorge @cocoyote_gz @joe_el_khatib @_m4rco_qtr_ @florynda_vs @biilelengliz @hedidonia @tompujo @tino_matz @idonjwa My heart and my soul forever grateful! #oportocouture
Daniel Ortiz Oporto el boliviano que salió del país a la corta edad de 14 años, hoy evoluciona en el mundo de la moda en los Emiratos Árabes.
With love my latest fashion show @mallofqatar —- – – – – – And for this special time I decided to GIVE AWAY 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 custom made suit designed specially for the winner! The winner will also win a one o one private dinner with me where I will answer all and every question they might have about how I started ….. All you have to to is ——— 1.- Tag 3 friends 2.- share the video on your wall 😉 good luck ———————————— Video credits: Directed by Daniel Ortiz Oporto Produced by @vvipdohaqatar (if you need photography or Video production done by Experts contact them) Special thanks to everyone that keeps on supporting me.
Daniel quien es conocido en el mundo de la moda por grandes celebridades entre ellas el tenor Plácido Domingo, el actor Mark Wahlberg quienes han lucido sus creaciones, ahora conquista a la realeza de Qatar por su estilo elegante y vanguardista.
Reconoce que personas famosas como Karl Lagerfeld e Yves Saint Laurent influyeron mucho en su carrera, y por ello sigue estudiando Diseño Integral en la Qatar University.
If you ever have a feeling that someone was not grateful enough with you after you gave them 100% Don’t worry seat back and watch #karma works in mysterious ways:-) Special thanks firstly to My Parents and my sisters #vittorio my biggest source of inspiration. And off course @mallofqatar for such an unbelievable hospitality off course to my Favorite agency in the 🌎 world @martians_ph Also thanks to all@of you that came to my Show and supported me to the Alrayes Family @bader_alrayes thank you for coming and supporting me once more! To all the photographers friends that came to the show and supported me I am so thankful with each and everyone of you! The Beautiful and Professional Models that came all the way from Milano! Moscow and the world! Off course to my dear @attawya for believing in me. Thank you!
Hoy reside en Dubai, con su hijo de 7 años.
“Mi hijo es mi legado, mi futuro, mi proyecto más importante”
Ha viajado por diferentes países por lo que domina los idiomas de inglés, italiano, portugués y árabe.
Ha viajado por el mundo y esto lo hizo valorar sus raíces, pues Bolivia es un país de una rica cultura y con valores íntegros, enfatiza que viajar fue su gran escuela.
Curiosidades
Su gran sensibilidad hace de él un filántropo que ayudó a los niños que viven con sus madres en la cárcel de Palmasola, por más de 13 años.
Es hermano de la actriz boliviana Carla Ortiz.