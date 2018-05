Al menos 22 heridos tras una explosión en una fábrica en EE.UU.

There was an explosion in my husband plant. He’s okay, some of his friends are not.. I still can’t get to him.. please pray 😭🙏🏼 #kuraray#texasPlants#prayersneededpic.twitter.com/2HG3IiUHjG

— αdríєnnє🔅 (@thelangleylife) 19 de mayo de 2018