#YouTubeDown: los mejores memes sobre la caída mundial de la plataforma de videos

Hasta el momento se desconoce la causa por la cual el sistema dejó de funcionar. La compañía, que pertenece a Google, no se ha pronunciado

Luego de la caída de YouTube este martes a la noche, según reportaron usuarios alrededor del mundo que no podían acceder al sitio web para ver y compartir videos, las redes sociales estallaron con memes sobre el inusual incidente.

La interrupción comenzó alrededor de la 1:00 GMT y pareció ser mundial a medida que los usuarios expresaron en Twitter con humor, y a través de memes, su frustración con el hashtag #YouTubeDown.

Según estadísticas, YouTube es la segunda página con más visitas en internet.

 

