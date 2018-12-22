Una hija de Carlos Vives volvió a revolucionar las redes sociales con un desnudo

En la fotografía compartida en su Instagram, Lucy Vives reflexiona sobre el machismo
Lucy Vives, una de las hijas mayores del cantante colombiano Carlos Vives, vuelve a revolucionar las redes con un nuevo semidesnudo con el que reflexiona sobre el machismo y el ser mujer. La publicación ya tiene más de 70.000 me gusta.
La joven modelo publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía donde aparece posando de medio lado, con el cabello despeinado y una mano cubriendo parte de su rostro. En la imagen su torso está desnudo, tiene una chaqueta de jean al costado derecho y una prenda inferior negra.
Junto con la publicación escribió un extenso mensaje sobre la visión “machista” que tiene la sociedad sobre cómo deben ser las mujeres, realidad que cuestiona y confiesa haberse salido de ese molde para reconfigurar lo que es como mujer.
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself… take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that’ll “take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don’t think im sick.. so i don’t look like i’m infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman
“La piel gruesa no viene fácil y el bullying me enseñó a reírme de mí misma… tomar la vida menos en serio. No podía cortar mis oídos porque a la gente no les gustaba, no me iba a afeitar las cejas porque a la gente no les gustaba y no iba a llorar mientras todo el mundo se ríe”.
Así comenzó el texto la modelo de 20 años. Lucy nació en Puerto Rico, producto del segundo matrimonio de Carlos Vives, con Herlinda Gómez. Y se mudó hace aproximadamente tres años a Nueva Orleans, Estados Unidos, donde adelanta estudios universitarios en Filosofía y Estudios de la Mujer.
Su mensaje continúa: “En mi cultura, soy demasiado flaca, demasiado ambiciosa, demasiado egoísta, demasiado enojada, demasiado inteligente para ser una mujer. Mira, si ser una mujer significa ser casi todo lo que nunca he sido, pues sí, soy machúa. Machúa con cojones entonces. ¿Por qué quién carajos quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciones?”.
Finalmente, Lucy aseguró ser “bendecida” de haber estado en la portada de dos revistas para caballeros este año, con las que dice tener el objetivo de redefinir la palabra mujer. Pero esta no es la primera vez que la joven llama la atención de esta forma.
Su primer desnudo famoso fue para la portada de la revista colombiana Soho, en 2016. Luego le siguieron publicaciones similares, una para la revista Maxim Colombia en diciembre de 2017, y otra para la Don Juan.
Otra polémica foto que subió a sus redes aparece besándose con Lauren Jáuregui, integrante de la agrupación musical ‘Fifth Harmony’. Ante todas estas fotografías que han causado todo tipo de críticas, el cantante Carlos Vives ha dicho que apoya incondicionalmente a su hija.
“Es una defensora de los derechos de la mujer. Ha sido una activista en la universidad. Ella es bastante polémica con ese tema. Le gusta la fotografía. Le gusta usar su cuerpo para dar un mensaje”, dijo Vives en entrevista para la revista People Colombia.
