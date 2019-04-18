Artículo
Populares

We thank the Members of the European Parliament that praise Bolivia’s achievements in pove…

- DeRedes, Política ,
     

We thank the Members of the European Parliament that praise Bolivia’s achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth. We have accomplished so much and work relentlessly to improve the living conditions of our people with unity, dignity and identity


Fuente: Evo Morales Ayma por Evo Morales Ayma







¿Quiere seguir estos artículos en Facebook, Twitter, Google+?

 @ejutv

COMENTARIOS

Regla: Los comentarios son auto regulados. En cualquier artículo de eju.tv, cualquiera puede reportar a Facebook el comentario que le resulte desagradable marcándolo en el menú de la derecha.

Menacho: “Medina se dedicaba al sicariato, ajustes de cuentas y tráfico de drogas, es millonario” DeRedes, Detrás de la Verdad

Menacho: “Medina se dedicaba al sicariato, ajustes de cuentas y tráfico de drogas, es millonario”

      4.034
 
eju.tv
eju.tv
X
     