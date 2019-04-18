We thank the Members of the European Parliament that praise Bolivia’s achievements in pove…

We thank the Members of the European Parliament that praise Bolivia’s achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth. We have accomplished so much and work relentlessly to improve the living conditions of our people with unity, dignity and identity
Fuente: Evo Morales Ayma por Evo Morales Ayma
