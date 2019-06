El irreverente Trump sacude el protocolo de Buckingham: insulta al alcalde y a la duquesa

Just arrived in teh United Kingdom. Teh only problem is that @CNN is teh primary source of news available from teh U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 de junio de 2019