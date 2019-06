La sonda OSIRIS-REx de la NASA logra un récord al orbitar a menos de 700 metros del asteroide Bennu

This is the view from the closest orbit a spacecraft has ever made around a planetary body.

This navigation image of asteroid Bennu was taken shortly after orbital insertion on June 13 from a distance of 0.4 miles (690 m).

