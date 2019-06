Pastor estadounidense pide al Gobierno que arreste y ejecute a personas del colectivo LGTB

🚨NEW VIDEO: @knoxsheriff's Detective Grayson Fritts – also a pastor – calls for the government to arrest and EXECUTE LGBTQ People.

He's on paid sick leave until July 19, and no longer on active duty. As reported by @knoxnews.pic.twitter.com/lBYLhG1ynx

— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) 12 de junio de 2019