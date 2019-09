Fuerza Aérea de EE.UU. alerta sobre el posible choque de un módulo estadounidense contra un satélite soviético

Today, we were notified by the US Air Force that there is a 5.6% chance that Genesis II will collide with dead Russian satellite Cosmos 1300 in 15 hours. Although this is a relatively low probability, it brings to light that low Earth orbit is becoming increasingly more littered. pic.twitter.com/l6McbDgRNo

— Bigelow Aerospace (@BigelowSpace) 17 de septiembre de 2019