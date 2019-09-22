«Game of Thrones» fue reconocida como la mejor serie de drama, mientras que «Fleabag» obtuvo su estatuilla en comedia
Se llevó a cabo la edición 71 de los premios Emmy, en reconocimiento a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense, en el Microsoft Theatre de los Ángeles, California. Al igual que los últimos Oscar, la ceremonia no tuvo un conductor: una decisión que sirvió para agilizar la transmisión y aprovechar el tiempo para homenajear a los programas homenajeados que ya llegaron a su fin.
A continuación, la lista de ganadores de los premios Emmy 2019.
Mejor serie dramática
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones – GANADOR
Killing Eve
Ozark
Poseon
Succession
This Is Us
Actor principal de serie dramática
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose – GANADOR
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Actriz principal de serie dramática
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – GANADORA
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Mejor actor de reparto en drama
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, The Good Place
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones – GANADOR
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This is us
Mejor actriz de reparto en drama
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark – GANADORA
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Mejor comedia
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fleabag –GANADOR
The Good Place
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Actor principal en comedia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson,The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry – GANADOR
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Actriz principal de comedia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – GANADORA
Mejor actor secundario en comedia
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – GANADOR
Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – GANADORA
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Mejor miniserie
Chernobyl (HBO) – GANADOR
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Mejor actor principal de miniserie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A very english scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/ Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us – GANADOR
Mejor actriz principal de miniserie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aaun Januejlt, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – GANADORA
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie
Patricia Arquette, The Act – GANADORA
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse / Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal – GANADOR
Asante Blackk , When They See Us
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Mickahel K. Williams, When They See Us
Mejor filme de televisión
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix) – GANADOR
Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
My Dinner With Herve (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
Mejor reality
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race – GANADOR
Top Chef
The Voice
Programas de variedades y talk-show
Last Week Tonight (HBO) – GANADOR
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Programa de variedades con sketch
At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Documentary Now! (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) – GANADOR
Who Is America? (Showtime)
Mejor dirección – Programa de variedades
Documentary Now!, Waiting for the Artist, IFC (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)
Drunk History, Are You Afraid of the Drunk?» Comedy Central (Derek Waters)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Psychics, HBO (Paul Pennolino)
Saturday Night Live, Host: Adam Sandler, NBC (Don Roy King) – GANADOR
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Midterm Election Show» Jim Hoskinson
Who Is America?, Episode 102, Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)
Mejor guión para un programa de variedades
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – GANADOR
Late Show With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Life
Mejor dirección – Comedia
Barry (The Audition) – Alec Berg
Barry (ronny/lily) – Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory (The Stockholm Syndrome) – Mark Cendrowski
Fleabag (Episode 1) – Harry Bradbeer – GANADOR
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (All Alone) – Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (We’re Going to the Catskills!) – Daniel Palladino
Mejor dirección – Drama
Game of Thrones (The Iron Throne) – David Benioff y D. B. Weiss
Game of Thrones (The Last of the Starks) – David Nutter
Game of Thrones (The Long Night) – Miguel Sapochnik
The Handmaid’s Tale (Holly) – Daina Reid
Killing Eve (Desperate Times) – Lisa Brühlmann
Ozark (Reparations) – Jason Bateman -GANADOR
Succession (Celebration) – Adam McKay
Mejor dirección – Serie limitada, película o especial
Chernobyl – Johan Renck – GANADOR
Escape at Dannemora – Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon (Glory) – Jessica Yu
Fosse/Verdon (Who’s Got the Pain) – Thomas Kail
A Very English Scandal – Stephen Frears
When They See Us – Ava DuVernay
Mejor guión – Drama
Better Call Saul (Winner) – Peter Gould y Thomas Schnauz
Bodyguard (Episode 1) – Jed Mercurio
Game of Thrones (The Iron Throne) – David Benioff y D. B. Weiss
The Handmaid’s Tale (Holly) – Bruce Miller y Kira Snyder
Killing Eve (Nice and Neat) – Emerald Fennell
Succession (Nobody Is Ever Missing) – Jesse Armstrong – GANADOR
Mejor guión – Serie limitada, película o especial
Chernobyl – Craig Mazin – GANADOR
Escape at Dannemora (Part 6) – Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin y Jerry Stahl
Escape at Dannemora (Part 7) – Brett Johnson y Michael Tolkin
Fosse/Verdon (Providence) – Joel Fields y Steven Levenson
A Very English Scandal – Russell T. Davies
When They See Us (Part Four) – Ava DuVernay y Michael Starrbury
Mejor guión – Comedia
Barry (ronny/lily) – Alec Berg y Bill Hader
Fleabag (Episode 1) – Phoebe Waller-Bridge – GANADORA
The Good Place (Janet(s)) – Josh Siegal y Dylan Morgan
PEN15 (Anna Ishii-Peters) – Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle y Stacy Osei-Kuffour
Russian Doll (Nothing in This World Is Easy) – Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland y Amy Poehler Russian Doll (A Warm Body) – Allison Silverman
Veep (Veep) – David Mandel
Fuente: infobae.com